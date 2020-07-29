Image Source : GETTY IMAGES West Indies played into England's hands after Southampton win, feels Courtney Walsh

Former West Indies captain Courtney Walsh feels the Jason Holder-led side became defensive after their win in the first Test of the recently-concluded three-match series against England.

The Windies lost the next two games at the Old Trafford after winning the first Test in Southampton, thereby losing the chance to retain the Wisden Trophy.

"They were probably thinking 'we're 1-0 up, let's play safe and try not to lose the next two' and I think that played into England's hands, especially in the last one with the history of the ground," Walsh told Sky Sports.

"To win the toss twice and not bat first, it is a good question for them to answer. I think it probably cost us.

"But you still can't take anything away from England, they played some very good cricket, they had some top-class bowlers and Broad came in with a point to prove in the second Test and just continued with that momentum. Once momentum swung England's way, they were dominant," the legendary fast bowler added.

Meanwhile, former England captain Alec Stewart heaped praise on all-rounder Chris Woakes, saying he is an unsung hero in the team.

Woakes returned figures of 5/50 as England beat West Indies by 269 runs in the third and final Test at the Old Trafford to clinch a 2-1 series win and regain the Wisden Trophy. In the two Test matches that he played in the series, Woakes picked up 11 wickets, five less than Stuart Broad.

"He's almost the unsung hero of the England set-up because we talk about Broad and Anderson then the pace of Archer and Wood, whereas Woakes just goes quietly about his business," Stewart was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"I'm a massive fan of Woakes, especially in England. His record in England is outstanding. It's a real feather in his cap that he got the nod when Chris Silverwood said 'we are picking our very best bowling attack for this Test match we have to win," he added.

