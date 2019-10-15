West Indies announce new head coach for men's cricket team

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The West Indies men's cricket team sees a return of the former head coach who was sacked in 2016.

Phil Simmons, who was controversially sacked as the head coach of West Indies following the 2016 World T20, has returned to the top post, with his new contract set to run for a period of four years.

Simmons was removed as the Windies head coach in September 2016 -- six months after West Indies clinched the World T20 title for the second time.

After that, he served as the head coach of Afghanistan and saw them qualify for the 2019 World Cup where they finished at the bottom of the points table.

BREAKING: CWI APPOINTS PHIL SIMMONS AS NEW HEAD COACH OF WEST INDIES SENIOR MEN’S TEAM pic.twitter.com/BtmHBMEE8h — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) October 14, 2019

Simmons' latest coaching success came just days ago when he coached the Barbados Tridents to the 2019 Caribbean Premier League title with an impressive victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors in Saturday's Final.

"Bringing Phil Simmons back is not just righting a past wrong, but I am confident that CWI has chosen the right man for the job at the right time. I want to also thank the very talented Floyd Reifer for the hard work he put in while he was the interim coach," said Ricky Skerritt, the CWI President.

Jimmy Adams, CWI's Director of Cricket, who was also part of the interview panel for screening the candidates, said: "I am happy, after a very robust recruitment process at the appointment of Phil to the role of Head Coach. I have no doubt that Phil brings the requisite leadership skills and experience needed to drive improvement across our international squads and I look forward to supporting him in the role."

The cricket board has also announced the selection panels for the men, women, boys and girls' teams