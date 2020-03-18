We can't look beyond MS Dhoni as he is an asset behind stumps: Wasim Jaffer

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of MS Dhoni

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer reckons that MS Dhoni should be considered back in the Indian team when fit and in form as he is an asset behind the stumps. Jaffer also provided the solution of fitting-in KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant in the Indian squad alongside MS Dhoni.

In Dhoni's absence since India's World Cup semifinal exit last July against New Zealand, India made Pant as their sole wicketkeeping option before picking Rahul for the spot earlier this year. Amid Pant's faltering performances with the bat and with the gloves, the management experimented with Rahul during the Australia ODI series at home and the Karnataka cricketer proved impressive. Moreover, he perfectly solved India's middle-order troubled with his fiery knocks at No.5 in limited-overs cricket.

With Rahul being a significant revelation and Pant serving as the backup, Dhoni's spot slowly became uncertain, albeit the fans hoping for a comeback.

Jaffer feels that Dhoni's wicketkeeping and batting prowess leaves no doubt over his inclusion which will subsequently remove the wicketkeeping pressure off Rahul, while Pant can be played solely as a batsman.

"If Dhoni is fit and in form I think we can't look beyond him as he'll be an asset behind the stumps and also lower down the order. It'll take the pressure of keeping off Rahul and India can play Pant as a batsman too if they want a lefty. #Dhoni #MSDhoni #IPL2020," he tweeted.

If Dhoni is fit and in form I think we can't look beyond him as he'll be an asset behind the stumps and also lower down the order. It'll take the pressure of keeping off Rahul and India can play Pant as a batsman too if they want a lefty. #Dhoni #MSDhoni #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/6ndDfdhkap — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 18, 2020

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, however differed in his opinion as he wants the management to stick with Rahul and Pant.

"Where will he fit in? With the likes of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul already in form, especially the latter performing exceptionally well of late, I think there is no reason why should we not stick with them," Sehwag was quoted as saying by the Times of India.