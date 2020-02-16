'Naya Post Sundar Dost': Virat Kohli shares crazy selfie with Mohammed Shami and Prithvi Shaw

Image Source : TWITTER/IMVKOHLI The Indian captain shared a picture with teammates Mohammed Shami and Prithvi Shaw after the end of the warm-up game against New Zealand XI.

Indian captain Virat Kohli shared a funny picture with teammates Prithvi Shaw and Mohammed Shami after the warm-up game against New Zealand XI ended in a draw in Hamilton. While Virat didn't take the field during the match, Shami and Shaw took part in the match. The first Test against New Zealand begins on February 21.

Kohli wrote, "Naya Post Sundar Dost," as the trio shared a crazy selfie, making funny faces in the picture.

The Indian captain has been sharing various pictures as he enjoys his time off the field in New Zealand. On Saturday, Kohli posted a picture with wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

Team India has had a mixed tour in New Zealand so far. While the side registered a 5-0 whitewash win over the Kiwis in T20Is, New Zealand bounced back to inflict a 3-0 victory in the ODI series.

India also suffered with injuries during the tour, as the side's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the tour after facing a thigh injury in the fifth T20I. Eyes will be on the likes of Shaw and Mayank Agarwal as well, who had a quiet ODI series.

India and New Zealand will take each other in a two-match Test series, which will be a part of the World Test Championship.