Birthday Special: What's in store for Virat Kohli in the coming year

The maestro of modern-day cricket- Virat Kohli turned 31 on Tuesday. With time Virat Kohli has become synonymous to an emotion amongst cricket fans across the nation. The Delhi-born batsman has given hope to many people in Indian cricket, which once Sachin Tendulkar used to spread. He has been considered as the modern-day legend and his records speak loud for himself.



In his decade long career, the Indian skipper has broken several records to make a name for himself. Kohli has been scoring in such a pace that some of the invincible records of great Sachin Tendulkar now seems a possibility for him to achieve. In 239 ODIs Kohli amassed a total of 11520 runs with 43 centuries, while in Test cricket he has scored 7066 runs in 82 matches. He has already surpassed the greats of game-like Ricky Ponting, Sanath Jayasuriya and Kumar Sangakkara to score second most tons in ODI cricket. Only Tendulkar(49) has more ODI centuries than him, which is also under his radar and it's expected that in a year or two, Kohli will dethrone him from the top spot.



In the last year, Kohli has achieved a lot in his career as he became the most successful captain in Test. He also hit the record 7th double ton against South Africa recently. Despite being the undisputed King of modern-day cricket, there are some records which Kohli will aim in the next year.



Here are some records and achievement which Kohli might accomplish this year:

Maiden T20I century

Virat Kohli has scored 69 centuries in international cricket but he is yet to score a ton in T20Is. Kohli has slammed 22 half-centuries in the shortest format but has failed to reach the triple-digit mark. With T20I World Cup happening next year, Kohli has a bright chance to finally break the jinx and scored his maiden ton in T20Is to become the third Indian to score centuries in all three formats in international cricket. The other two Indians to do the same are Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma.

Highest T20I run-getter

From a quiet a few time, there is a neck to neck competition between India’s batting heavyweights: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to become the highest run-getter in T20I cricket. Recently in the first T20I against Bangladesh on Sunday, Rohit surpassed Kohli to score most runs in the shortest format of the game in the international stage. From the past two years, Kohli has been taking rest during T20I series but next year will be crucial for the Indian captain as he is set to lead the team in T20I WC in Australia, where he might get chance to strengthen his position on the top spot.

Win ICC trophy as captain

After 2019 ODI World Cup debacle in semifinals, fans have a lot of hope for T20I WC next year and Virat Kohli knows it for sure. The Indian skipper most definitely has capability to handle the pressure and with T20I WC he will look to win his first ICC trophy as a captain. He has already won the 2011 ICC World Cup and 2019 ICC Champions Trophy as a player but it’s always special to win a major ICC trophy as a captain.

IPL Trophy

Despite scoring loads of runs in Indian Premier League, Kohli has failed to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore a title-winning campaign. Kohli led the Bangalore franchise to final in 2016 but failed to lift the prestigious trophy. It might be the year when Kohli will focus more on the T20 cricket and which may result in RCB's winning season.

Double Century in ODI cricket

Virat Kohli is a ‘Run Machine’ and every batting record seemed possible when he enters the field with a bat in his hand. After scoring 43 ton in ODI cricket, Kohli has not yet scored a double ton in ODI cricket which his deputy Rohit has scored thrice. Kohli is a chase master and it's very unlikely for a batsman to score a double century while batting second. So, he can do it same when while setting the target for the opponent.