The most dramatic World Cup final ever - Here's how it all unfolded at Lord's

Image Source : AP In a first, the ODI cricket saw a tied-game entering the super over. Bizarrely, even the super-over ended in a tie, leading England to clinch their first-ever World Cup title.

There's nothing more beautiful or devastating as sport, and it has proved true today. The final of the 2019 World Cup saw the most dramatic end one could ever imagine. A tied game entered the super over, and even the super over ended in a tie, leading England to their first-ever World Cup victory in their history.

For New Zealand, it was unkind, even cruel, as an unlucky edge from Ben Stokes' bat, while he dived to get into the crease led to a boundary - awarding England six runs in a ball. There might not even have been a tie at the first place if that didn't happen, but the fact that it did, and the fact that it was Guptill who was run out on the final ball of the super over to hand the title to New Zealand - shows how great a leveller the sport really is.

Both teams scored 241 after the regulation 50 overs per side, with England scoring 14 off the last over — including a six made up of two runs followed by an accidental four deflected off the bat of the diving Ben Stokes — to tie New Zealand's 241-8.

The teams then scored 15 runs each in the Super Over, but England won courtesy of scoring more boundaries in regulation play.