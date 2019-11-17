Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Prithvi Shaw slams half-century on return to cricket

Image Source : HOTSTAR Prithvi Shaw made a strong return to cricket as he slammed a half-century on his return to cricket after the ban.

Prithvi Shaw made a solid return to cricket as he slammed a half-century in his first game after the ban for Mumbai. The 20-year-old opener played against Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Shaw served an eight-month suspension for a doping violation. He was charged with the commission of an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) under the BCCI Anti-Doping Rules (ADR) Article 2.1.

Opening the batting alongside Adiya Tare, Shaw made a cautious start to his innings as his partner continued the onslaught over the bowlers. However, Shaw picked up pace soon as he raced to his half-century in 32 deliveries.

He was dismissed on 63 while attempting to clear the midwicket with a maximum. He took 38 deliveries to reach the figure. Riyan Parag dismissed Shaw in the 16th over of the innings.

Prior to his suspension, Shaw was the part of the Indian Test team and performed impressively in the home series against West Indies last year. He scored a century in his Test debut, scoring 134 runs. He eventually scored 237 runs in three innings.

Shaw was later selected for India's tour to Australia, but suffered with a horrible injury prior to the first Test during a warm-up game.

The youngster will be eyeing a return to the national team even as Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal have performed impressively at his position in the recently-concluded home series against South Africa.