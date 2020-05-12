Still have lot of cricket left in me: Suresh Raina remains hopeful of making India comeback

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Suresh Raina

Veteran Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Tuesday said that he still remains hopeful of making a comeback to the Indian cricket team as he reckons that he has a lot of cricket left in him. Raina admitted this during a live video chat on Instagram with India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma.

"I had an injury and a surgery which was a big reason why I lost my place. I still have a lot of cricket left in me. Selection is not in our hands, performances are. I have always enjoyed my cricket and the big players always backed us when we were young. So that is what we need, someone to support us and show the way," Raina said.

The 2011 World Cup-winning player last played for India in the 2018 tour of England, but following a poor string of runs during the series, he was dropped. Overall, the 33-year-old has played 226 ODIs, 78 T20Is for India along with 18 Tests.

Rohit admitted that there have always been conversations within the team regarding the inclusion of Raina in the squad owing to his all-round abilities.

"I know it is very tough to be out of the team after playing for so many years," said Rohit. "We used to talk that we should have Raina in the team in some way. You have the experience and ability with bowling and fielding.

"I feel that we have seen you play for such a long time, somewhere I feel that somehow or the other you should be back in the team. But then we will see, we make do with what we have in our hands."

Earlier this month, Raina's CSK teammate Ambati Rayudu opined that the veteran did not get ample chances tok bat in the top order lineup.

"He has a lot of cricket left in him..I am putting a bet on it that he would make a comeback for India."

