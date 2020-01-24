Image Source : AP Shoaib Malik becomes 8th player to play international cricket over 4 decades

Shoaib Malik just never seems to go away. Despite being down and out on numeous ocassions, Malik has made a comeback and has made his presence felt in the Pakistan saide. On Friday, on his return to the side, he scored a match-winning 58 not out to win the game for Pakistan against Bangladesh in the first T20I.

In the process, Malik also became the 8th player ever to play international cricket over four decades. The 37-year-old who made his debut in 1999 against West Indies in an ODI, played his 434th international game on Friday in Lahore.

Malik now joins the likes of Wilfred Rhodes, Dennis Brian Close, Frank Woolley, Sachin Tendulkar, Jack Hobbs, George Gunn and Sanath Jayasuriya in the elite list.

Out of the seven, England's Rhodes's career lasted the longest at 30 years and 315 days with England's Dennis Brian Close second at 26 years and 356 days. Frank Woolley of England is third with a career of 25 years and 13 days. India's Tendulkar is fifth in the list with 24 years and 1 day.

Malik is, however, only the third Pakistan player to play over 20 years. The other two are Imran Khan and Mushtaq Mohammad. Imran, the current Pakistan Prime Minister played for 20 years and 218 days while Mushtaq played for 20 years and 3 days.

Malik will next be action in the second T20I of the three-match T20I series on Saturday at Lahore.