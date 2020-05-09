Hilarious! Shikhar Dhawan gives a sneak peek into his quarantined life with wife Aesha through funny video

Image Source : INSTA: @SHIKHARDOFFICIAL Hilarious! Shikhar Dhawan gives a sneak peek into his quarantined life with wife Aesha through funny

Team India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is enjoying the lockdown period with family. With all cricketing activities on hold, due to coronavirus outbreak, Dhawan is entertaining his fans with his social media posts. Dhawan on Saturday posted an IGTV video on Instagram where he showcased his lockdown period life with wife Aesha Dhawan with a Bollywood song in the background.

Dhawan captioned the video: "Some quarantine fun and entertainment just for you guys.. Thank you @aesha.dhawan5 for making everyday so much fun."

In the video, Dhawan and Aesha showed the romantic part in the first-half, while in the second half both showed funny moments amongst them.

Dhawan posted a video on his Instagram account, in which he was seen dancing with his son on a popular Bollywood track "Daddy Cool".

"Life is so much fun with this mastikhor insaan! Sachi bolu toh daddy aur beta dono hi cool! Love this little one," the left-handed opener captioned the video.

With the nation-wide lockdown in place due to COVID-19 pandemic, Dhawan has been keeping himself busy with all kinds of different activities at home. He has been sharing all kinds of videos like that of washing clothes to playing and training with his kids to dancing with his wife Ayesha.

In normal circumstances, Dhawan would have been currently involved in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which now stands "indefinitely suspended" due to coronavirus pandemic.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage