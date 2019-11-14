Image Source : AP IMAGE Selfless Captain: Virat Kohli asks Indore crowd to cheer for Shami instead of him

Skipper Virat Kohli is without any doubt the most popular and loved cricketer in the world and the fans go gaga when they saw the glimpse of him. Kohli always appreciates when people cheer for him and ask them to do it for Team India. On Day of the first Test, a similar incident happened when the crowd in Holkar Cricket Stadium of Indore started cheering for Virat Kohli, who was on the field during Bangladesh's innings. When the fans started chanting Kohli's name, he immediately responded and ask them to cheer for Mohammed Shami instead of him.

Before the Tea break on Day 1, Shami picked up two wickets in successive deliveries and put Bangladesh on the mat. Earlier, fans in the stands were seen cheering for Kohli, but the selfless captain asked them to show some appreciation for Shami and he replied them with two lethal wickets.

The BCCI also posted the video of skipper Kohli gesturing crowd to cheer from Shami and wrote: All heart - Captain @imVkohli asks the crowd to cheer for an on fire @MdShami11 #TeamIndia #INDvBAN

In the fifth delivery of the 54th over, in-form Shami rattled Rahim's stumps with a searing inswinger that pitched outside off and came back in sharply to bamboozle the batsman. Mushfiqur was gone for a well-made 43 off 105 balls, his innings laced with four fours and a six. On the very next ball, Shami trapped new batsman Mehidy Hasan in front to go into the break on a hat-trick.

Just after the Tea break, Ishant had Das caught at first slip by Kohli who took a sharp low catch to complete the team hat-trick and underline their supreme dominance in fast bowling in the last couple of years.

Shami returned best figures of 3/27 with Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin all taking two wickets each.