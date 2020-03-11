Image Source : BCCI Ranji Trophy final, Saurashtra vs Bengal, Day 3: Live Cricket Score

Arpit Vasavada scored a second successive hundred while Cheteshwar Pujara slammed a patient half-century to help Saurashtra reach 384/8 at stumps on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy final against Bengal here on Tuesday. At the close of play, Chriag Jani (13 not out) and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (13 not out) were at the crease. Overnight batsman Vasavada scored 106 off 287 deliveries (4x11) and shared a 142-run partnership with India Test specialist Pujara, who recovered from fever which forced him to retire hurt on the first day. Pujara struck 66 off 237 balls (4x5) as the pair dug deep and almost batted Bengal into submission. They batted for 297 minutes and took 380 balls for their 142-run stand. Bengal bowlers made a comeback in the final session to take three wickets, but the advantage lay with the home side at the end of the day's play. Follow live score of Saurashtra vs Bengal live updates here at indiatvnews.com​

Brief preview: Cheteshwar Pujara and Arpit Vasavada gave a masterclass in defensive batting with a five-hour partnership on day two, taking Saurashtra to a strong position in their Ranji Trophy final against Bengal here on Tuesday. [Read full story here]