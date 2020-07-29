Pakistan's Haris Rauf poses for selfie with fan despite testing COVID-19 positive

Image Source : FACEBOOK: MUHAMMAD SHAHAB GHAURI Pakistan's Haris Rauf spotted giving selfie to a fan despite testing coronavirus positive

Despite testing coronavirus positive five out of six times, Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf was spotted roaming freely on the roads as he gave a selfie to one of his fans. Rauf, who has been replaced by Mohammad Amir in Pakistan's squad for England tour, has been advised home quarantine by Pakistan Cricket Board.

A Pakistan fan found Rauf on the streets and took a selfie with him and later he searched about the cricketer on the Google, where he got to know that he has been tested COVID-19 positive. The fan later posted the incident on his Facebook profile, which went viral.

Rauf has been tested COVID-19 positive five out of six times, which results into his ouster from England tour as according to the rules, a player has to be tested coronavirus negative successive two times to be eligible for selection. The pacer's fifth test was negative but he got a major hit when he returned positive in the sixth.

Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Wahab Riaz, Imran Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain and Kashif Bhatti were among those who tested positive in the first round. A few players subsequently cleared a second test and joined the squad in England.

"The Board was under pressure when so many players' tests came positive. Thus sending the cricket team to England during the coronavirus pandemic was quite a tough decision," PCB CEO Wasim Khan was quoted as saying by a Pakistani channel.

"We kept to our plan to go ahead with the tour because we had in the first place decided to send the team to play our important part in the restoration of world cricket and to keep it on track, it is imperative to continue with matches."

Pakistan play a three-match Test series against England starting on August 5, followed by three T20 International matches.

