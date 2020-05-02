On this day: Suresh Raina slams India's first T20I century; southpaw recalls 'memorable' feat

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian batsman Suresh Raina scored India's first T20I century on this day 10 years ago in a WT20 group stage game against South Africa.

On May 2, 2010, Suresh Raina became the first Indian cricketer to score a century in T20 internationals when he smashed a ton against South Africa in a World T20 match at Gros Islet in St Lucia. While Rohit Sharma and K.L. Rahul have gone on to score hundreds for India in the T20 format, Raina was the first.

Taking to Twitter, Raina wrote: "One of the most memorable moments for me. Scoring a first ever T20i century for my country undoubtedly filled me with a lot of confidence, energy & a never ending zest of giving my 100% to my game every time I'm on the field."

One of the most memorable moments for me. Scoring a first ever T20i century for my country undoubtedly filled me with a lot of confidence, energy & a never ending zest of giving my 100% to my game every time I’m on the field. pic.twitter.com/1b7MdthbIP — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 2, 2020

With the world coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, sporting events across the globe have either been cancelled or suspended and sportspersons have been spending a lot of time interacting with fans on social media.

Raina has pledged Rs 52 lakh in the fight against coronavirus. While he gave Rs 31 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund, he handed Rs 21 lakh to the UP CMs Disaster Relief Fund. In his message to his followers, Raina further asked everyone to do their bit and stay at home as the world fights the pandemic that has brought countries across the globe to a standstill.

The outbreak has seen the suspension of all sporting activities and that has also put the fate of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League in the balance. While sources have said that the BCCI is looking at a October-November window to hold the cash-rich league, there has been no official confirmation from the board.

