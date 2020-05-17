Mohammad Kaif posts epic response after Nasser Hussain recalls 'bus driver' sledge during 2002 NatWest final

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif came up with an epic response after Nasser Hussain recalled the 'bus driver' sledge for him during the 2002 NatWest final.

The final of the 2002 NatWest series is widely regarded as one of the greatest chases in ODI history. After India were left in a spot of bother with five wickets down on 146, Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif stitched a crucial 121-run partnership to bring the side back in the game.

Kaif eventually remained not out on 87 to lead India to a famous two-wicket victory.

Nasser Hussain, who was the captain of England at the time, recently recalled the dramatic match at Lord's. He scored 115 in the final. Remembering the moment when Kaif entered the pitch, Hussain recalled that he pointed him out to one of his teammates and said that he might drive the bus for Tendulkar.

"It was the greatest innings that lad played. He will be remembered for that. I saw a picture of him and Yuvraj with the Lord’s in the background, and he had tweeted, “great memories”,” began Hussain.

“I remember him coming in and there was a bit of sledge, because we had them five wickets down, and someone said - ‘who’s this, then skip’. So, I said ‘I think he might drive the bus, he might drive Tendulkar on the bus’. When he hit the winning run, he gave me that look - ‘not bad for a bus driver!’."

Hussain seemingly implied that England were on the top of their game after removing India's top batsmen and that Kaif would be an easy wicket for them.

“It is one of the most top-five cricket chases, in a nice sort of way. Because it was done by those two. If it had been done by Tendulkar and Sehwag - it would be like, ‘okay, those two did it again’. But it was done by two unknown young lads, and it gave a huge boost to Indian cricket,” he further said.

Mohammad Kaif reacted to Nasser's comment on his official Twitter profile on Saturday.

.@nassercricket, thanks to that innings the bus driver drives a convertible now :) @skycricket https://t.co/2nnFyNhkhn — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 16, 2020

"@nassercricket, thanks to that innings the bus driver drives a convertible now :) @skycricket," wrote Kaif.

Haha .. it was some game mate !! With great memories.. for you anyway. Hope you are well and staying safe bud ! — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) May 16, 2020

Hussain, too, took the reply sportingly. "Haha .. it was some game mate !! With great memories.. for you anyway. Hope you are well and staying safe bud !" he wrote.

