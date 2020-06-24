Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammad Hafeez claims he's negative for COVID-19 a day after PCB announces positive result

Pakistan batsman Mohammad Hafeez who was among the list of players tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, has been found negative in another test he took a day later.

The veteran Pakistan cricketer took the second test in his personal capacity and shared the news on his Twitter account. Hafeez revealed that he got tested with his family and all are reported negative.

"After Tested positive COVID-19 acc to PCB testing Report yesterday,as 2nd opinion & for satisfaction I personally went to Test it again along with my family and here I along with my all family members are reported Negetive Alham du Lillah. May Allah keep us all safe," Hafeez tweeted.

After Tested positive COVID-19 acc to PCB testing Report yesterday,as 2nd opinion & for satisfaction I personally went to Test it again along with my family and here I along with my all family members are reported Negetive Alham du Lillah. May Allah keep us all safe 🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/qy0QgUvte0 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) June 24, 2020

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday confirmed that seven more players - Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hasnain, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Imran Khan - have contracted the disease. Besides the seven cricketers, a player support personnel has also tested positive.

PCB had conducted a total of 35 tests on Monday in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar.

The Pakistan cricket squad will leave for England on June 28 to play three Tests and three T20Is. They will be quarantined in Derbyshire for a mandatory period of 14 days, although they will be allowed to practice.

The board picked a total of 29 players for the tour so that replacements are readily available in case a player falls ill or tests positive.

Pakistan cricketers have not played any competitive cricket since March 17 when PSL was suspended owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage