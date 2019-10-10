Image Source : AP Mayank Agarwal equals idol Virender Sehwag's feat against South Africa

Opener Mayank Agarwal slammed his second consecutive Test hundred on Thursday, putting India in a solid position against South Africa here. Agarwal, who notched up his maiden double hundred in the previous Test at Visakhapatnam, once again played a crucial 108-run knock before departing.

After scoring his second hundred in the longest format of the game, Agarwal became only the second India opener after Virender Sehwag (2009-10) to score back-to-back centuries against South Africa.

Earlier in Visakhapatnam, Agarwal became the fourth India batsman after Dilip Sardesai, Vinod Kambli and Karun Nair to convert his maiden Test hundred into a double century. The 28-year-old had played a brilliant 215-run inning in the first Test and shared a record 317-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma.

Opener Mayank Agarwal slammed his second consecutive Test hundred on Thursday, putting India in a solid position against South Africa here. Agarwal, who notched up his maiden double hundred in the previous Test at Visakhapatnam, once again played a crucial 108-run knock before departing.

After scoring his second hundred in the longest format of the game, Agarwal became only the second India opener after Virender Sehwag (2009-10) to score back-to-back centuries against South Africa.

Earlier in Visakhapatnam, Agarwal became the fourth India batsman after Dilip Sardesai, Vinod Kambli and Karun Nair to convert his maiden Test hundred into a double century. The 28-year-old had played a brilliant 215-run inning in the first Test and shared a record 317-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma.

Mayank Agarwal stamped his authority on a struggling South African attack with a second successive hundred as India cruised to 273 for three on the opening day of the second Test.

The play was stopped in the 86th overdue to fading light.

The 28-year-old's rich vein of form continued as he looked in complete command for his 108 off 195 balls, having made a sublime 215 in the series opener in Visakhapatnam last week.