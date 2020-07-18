Live Cricket Streaming, 3TCricket Solidarity Cup: Watch 3TC stream live cricket online on Disney+ Hotstar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Cricket Streaming, 3TCricket: Find full details on when and where to watch 3T Cricket live online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Live Cricket Streaming, 3TCricket: It may not be international cricket, but a host of international cricketers certainly do return in South Africa when they take part in the 3TCricket Solidarity Cup on Saturday. In a never-seen-before format where three teams are taking part in a 36-over match, the 3TC will take place at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. All the three teams have eight players each, who play across two halves of 18 overs each. Every team will get to bat for 12 overs. Players like AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis, among other star South African cricketers are taking part in the game. You can watch the Live Cricket Streaming, 3T Cricket Solidarity Cup live online on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming Cricket, 3TCricket Solidarity Cup

3TCricket Solidarity Cup will take place from July 18 (Saturday).

When will 3TCricket Solidarity Cup match start?

3TCricket Solidarity Cup live cricket match will start at 02.30 PM.

Where is 3TCricket Solidarity Cup match being played?

The 3TCricket Solidarity Cup will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Where can you Live Stream 3TCricket Solidarity Cup match Today?

You can watch 3TCricket Solidarity Cup live online on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch 3TCricket Solidarity Cup Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch 3TCricket Solidarity Cup on the Star Sports Network.

What are the sides for 3TCricket Solidarity Cup?

Kites: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje. Coach: Wandile Gwavu.

Kingfishers: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Thando Ntini, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman, Tabraiz Shamsi. Coach: Mignon du Preez.

Eagles: AB de Villiers (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi. Coach: Geoffrey Toyana

