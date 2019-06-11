Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2019: Watch Live Stream WC BAN vs SL Online on Hotstar Cricket, Star Sports 1, 2

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, When and Where to Watch Match 16, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, BAN vs SL Latest Cricket News, June 11- 2019

After two consecutive defeats, Bangladesh will look to return to winning ways when they face a depleted Sri Lanka in their fourth World Cup game at the Bristol Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The Bangla Tigers, after making a perfect start to their World Cup campaign against South Africa, faced back to back defeats against New Zealand and England and are low on confidence. Apart from the first game against the Proteas, the Bangladesh batting has not been consistent and it has only been all-rounder Shakib al Hasan who has been able to perform. None of their other batters have been able to maintain consistency and have failed to cope with the scoreboard pressure. Their openers, Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal , have not been able to provide the starts that the Bangladeshi fans would be hoping for, something which Mashrafe Mortaza will desperately want. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will be looking for two crucial points after their last encounter was washed out against Pakistan. The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side started their tournament campaign on the worst possible note, conceding a 10-wicket defeat to New Zealand. However, it was their bowling which rescued them against Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed match which they just managed to win.

You can watch the live streaming of the 2019 World Cup Match 16 between Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka on Hotstar from 03.00 PM IST onwards.

The 2019 World Cup Match 16 between Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka will be played on June 11 (Tuesday).

You can follow Live updates and Live Score of BAN vs SL, Ball-by-Ball Commentary on www.Indiatvnews.com. You can watch the live cricket match on Hotstar.

The 2019 World Cup Match 16 between Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka will start at 03:00 PM IST on June 11.

The 2019 World Cup Match 16 between Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka will be played at County Ground, Bristol.

The 2019 World Cup Match 16 between Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka will broadcast live on Star Sports 1 for Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD and 2 HD for English along with Star Sports 1 Select HD. The World Cup is also being telecasted on DD Sports.

What are the squads for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup Match 16?

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Abu Jayed

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera (WK), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Jeevan Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Avishka Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana