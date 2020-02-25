Image Source : GETTY IMAGES KL Rahul added to Karnataka squad for Ranji Trophy semi-final against Bengal

KL Rahul has been included in the Karnataka squad for their Ranji Trophy semi-final against Bengal which will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from February 29. He missed Karnataka's quarter-final match against Jammu & Kashmir after requesting to be rested.

The India wicketkeeper-batsman has been in great form for India after being assigned a new role for the senior side. KL was the highest scorer in five-match T20I series with 224 runs at an average of 56.00 and was the second highest scorer behind Shreyas Iyer in the three-match ODI series with 204 runs at 102.00

He has scored one century and four fifty-plus scores in his last 10 innings in ODIs and T20Is combined. In the last 10 innings (ODIs and T20Is), he has one century and four 50+ scores.

Karnataka will also have the services of Manish Pandey, who like Rahul will return to the side after participating in India's limited-overs tours against New Zealand.

However, Pandey was a part of the quarter-final match and scored a total of 72 runs as Karnataka humbled J&K by 167 runs to enter the semi-finals.

Karnataka Squad: Karun Nair (C), R. Samarth, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, K.L. Rahul, Sharath Srinivas, Shreyas Gopal, K. Gowtham, A. Mithun, K.V. Siddharth, Prasidh Krishna, J. Suchith, Prateek Jain, Ronit More, and B.R. Sharath.