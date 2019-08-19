Monday, August 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad announce Brad Haddin as assistant coach

IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad announce Brad Haddin as assistant coach

Haddin joins Trevor Bayliss in the SRH backroom staff. Bayliss was named the SRH head coach in July, replacing Tom Moody in the role.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: August 19, 2019 18:25 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad announce Brad Haddin as assistant coach

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday announced former Australian vice-captain and wicketkeeper Brad Haddin as their assistant coach. The former IPL champions made the announcement via their social media handles.

Haddin joins Trevor Bayliss in the SRH backroom staff. Bayliss was named the SRH head coach in July, replacing Tom Moody in the role. Haddin replaces Simon Helmot, who was assistant to Moody. 

Bayliss has previously led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles between 2012 and 2015, while Haddin was with KKR as a player in 2011. 

Haddin has prior coaching experience with Australia, having been appointed fielding coach of the side in 2017 after coaching Australia A that year. 

"Former Australian vice-captain and 2015 World Cup winner Brad Haddin has been appointed as the assistant coach of Sunrisers Hyderbad," the team tweeted.

Sunrisers qualified for the play-offs for the past four seasons including their trophy-winning run in 2016. 

 

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAt the top! Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur rule Women's Cricket Super League in England Next StoryDDCA inducts Yashpal Sharma and Sunil Valson in its new CAC  