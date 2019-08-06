India vs West Indies weather: Rain threat looms over Guyana ahead of 3rd T20I

Image Source : AP India vs West Indies weather: With series already in hand, Virat Kohli's men take on the Windies in the final T20I in Guyana.

India and West Indies meet for the final T20I of the three-match series in Guyana on Sunday. Virat Kohli and his men have already secured the series, and the Indian skipper hinted at few changes for the game. West Indies, meanwhile, will aim to find balance and register a consolation victory. However, the weather might play spoilsport in the match, as rain has been predicted in Guyana.

In the second match, rain affected the game in West Indies' innings, depriving their batsmen of completing their innings. India eventually won the game on the Duckworth-Lewis system. However, this time, the rain is expected to impact the start of the game.

India vs West Indies weather:

According to Accuweather, the rain is expected at 9 AM, and is expected to continue at 10 AM. With the match scheduled to start at 10:30 AM, we might be in for a delayed start, either due to a wet outfield, or the rain.

There are also possibilities of the third T20I being washed out, in case the rain is heavy. It has been cloudy in Guyana since Monday.

It will be the first time that a T20I will be played in Guyana in almost 9 years. The pitch is expected to be slow due to continual rains, and if weather permits, the match is expected to be a low-scoring affair.