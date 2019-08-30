India vs West Indies weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in the 2nd Test at Kingston, Jamaica?

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI India vs West Indies weather forecast: India take on West Indies in the second Test match on Friday, and Virat Kohli and co. will aim to whitewash the hosts to begin the World Test Championship on a high.

India will take on West Indies in the second and final Test of the tour on Friday, and will eye a whitewash over the hosts. The side registered a comprehensive 318-run victory over the Windies in the first Test and Virat Kohli and co. will aim to keep the momentum intact.

While the first Test was interrupted at times by rain, there was no major delay which could significantly hamper the proceedings. However, will it remain the same in Kingston, Jamaica?

If the weather reports are to be believed, thunderstorms are expected at around 2 PM on the first day of the Test match. However, they aren't expected to last long.

On a broader look, the weather forecast looks positive - at least for the first two days.

While the weather will remain cloudy throughout both the days, the next patch of thunderstorms is expected to arrive on the night of August 31.

Image Source : ACCUWEATHER Weather forecast.

India will aim to end the tour on a high, as a win would ensure a 2-0 whitewash over the host side. West Indies are yet to win a single game across formats so far, as they were handed a 3-0 routing in the T20I series, and a 2-0 defeat in the ODIs with one game ending in a washout.

Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah shined for the side in its bowling attack in the first Test, as both the bowlers took five-wicket hauls in the first and second innings respectively. With the bat, Ajinkya Rahane made an impressive comeback as the Mumbai batsman hit his first Test century in over two years.