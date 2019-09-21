Saturday, September 21, 2019
     
India vs South Africa: Shreyas Iyer shares snap from Team India's gym session. See photo

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 21, 2019 10:55 IST
Image Source : @SHREYASIYER15 TWITTER

Shreyas Iyer shares snap from Team India's gym session. See photo

Team India batsman Shreyas Iyer shared a photo from their gym session ahead of the third and final T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru.

Iyer shared a snap from their session with a captain - "Caption is above us" with the wall reading - "Sports do not build character, they reveal it."

Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini and Iyer were all present in the photo.

While Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah are not in the current T20I squad, the rest are gearing up for the next T20I at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

India have already won the second T20I in Mohali and have taken an unassailable 1-0 lead in the three-match series after the first game in Dharamsala was washed out.

Kohli starred with the bat while Chahar did the job with the ball as India won the game by 7 wickets with one over to spare.

The hosts are again favourites going into the game in Bengaluru. With the track suitable for batting, the idea will be to score big and defend against a fairly inexperienced Protea side.

