Watch: David Miller takes an incredible catch to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan

South Africa's David Miller took a stunning one-handed catch to send India's opener Shikhar Dhawan back to the pavilion.

New Delhi Published on: September 18, 2019 21:55 IST
South Africa's David Miller took a stunning one-handed catch to send India's opener Shikhar Dhawan back to the pavilion.

It seems like a day of stunning catches in Mohali. After Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja impressed with their acrobatic efforts in the first innings, it was the turn of South Africa's David Miller.

Miller took a stunning one-handed catch on the boundary line to send Shikhar Dhawan back to the pavilion. Such was the quality of the catch, that even Dhawan and his non-strike partner Virat Kohli could only look at each other in awe.

Dhawan ran down the pitch to go big over the long-on boundary. He didn't get the timing he wanted but the shot looked strong enough to cross the boundary with a bounce. Miller, however, had other plans.

The South African fielder came running down from the long-on boundary, dived and stretched his right hand to take a blinder to send the Indian opener back in the dressing room.

Take a look:

India, however, still look strong in their chase of 150, as Virat Kohli is now joined by Rishabh Pant. Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya are still to come for the hosts.

