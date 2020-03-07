Live Streaming India Legends vs West Indies legends: Watch T20 Road Safety World Series online on Voot

Image Source : TWITTER/RSWORLDSERIES Live Streaming Cricket, India Legends vs West Indies legends: Find full details on when and where to watch India Legends vs West Indies legends live online on Voot.

Live Streaming India Legends vs West Indies legends

The legends of the game are back in action as the Road Safety World Series kicks off on March 7 in Mumbai. While the India Legends team is led by batting great Sachin Tendulkar , Brian Lara will captain the West Indies Legends side, as the duo takes on each other at the Wankhede Stadium. India Legends also includes players like Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif in their batting lineup, while bowlers include Zaheer Khan, Ajit Agarkar and Munaf Patel, among others. In West Indies Legends, Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Carl Hooper will bolster the batting order, while the likes of Pedro Collins, Tino Best and Samuel Badree are present in the bowling lineup. You can find the full details on when and where to watch India Legends vs West Indies Legends, Live Streaming Cricket live on Colors Cineplex HD on TV, as well as JIO TV and Voot online. LIVE SCORECARD

Live Streaming Cricket, India Legends vs West Indies Legends, 1st T20

When is India Legends vs West Indies Legends, 1st T20 Cricket Match?

India Legends vs West Indies Legends, 1st T20 Cricket Match will be played on March 7 (Saturday).

When will India Legends vs West Indies Legends, 1st T20 Cricket Match start?

India Legends vs West Indies Legends, 1st T20 Cricket Match live cricket match will start at 07.00 PM.

Where is India Legends vs West Indies Legends, 1st T20 Cricket Match being played?

India Legends vs West Indies Legends, 1st T20 Cricket Match is being played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket India Legends vs West Indies Legends, 1st T20 Cricket Match match?

You can watch India Legends vs West Indies Legends, 1st T20 Cricket Match live cricket streaming match on Jio TV, Voot App

Where can you watch India Legends vs West Indies Legends, 1st T20 Cricket Match Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch India Legends vs West Indies Legends, 1st T20 Cricket Match on Colors Cineplex in India

What are the squads for India Legends vs West Indies Legends, 1st T20 Cricket Match?

India Legends Squad: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar(c), Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Zaheer Khan, Sameer Dighe(w), Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Sanjay Bangar, Abey Kuruvilla, Sairaj Bahutule

West Indies Legends Squad: Brian Lara(c), Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Pedro Collins, Daren Ganga, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn, Samuel Badree, Carl Hooper, Ridley Jacobs(w), Dinanath Ramnarine, Ricardo Powell, Adam Sanford, Danza Hyatt