India cricketers will need 6-8 weeks of training camp before they play any international cricket: Bharat Arun

Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun on Tuesday said that the players will require at least six to eight weeks of training following the coronavirus lockdown in the country, as identified by the Indian team management before they are ready to resume international cricket.

Earlier last week, BCCI released a statement following the Ministry of Home Affairs' new guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown in India, wherein the management will organise outdoor training camp only after the travel restrictions within the country are eased. The fourth phase of lockdown is slated to continue till May 31.

"For a professional sportsperson, to be sitting at home doing nothing can be very frustrating. Not being able to expand that energy is like a curse. It can be boring, can be extremely monotonous. But there's no choice and therefore it's a challenge that has to be taken up. The team management has identified that the cricketers will need camp lasting six to eight weeks to conduct this elevated training and optimum skill-based programme before they can walk out to play international cricket." Bharat Arun was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Arun fruther revealed that he has continously been in touch with Mohammed Shami and has been encouraging him throughout the lockdown phase.

"He keeps sending me videos and I keep talking to him, motivating him "Tu bas aise hi practice karte reh. Tera ek do saal aur career mein add ho jayega (Just keep bowling/practising like this. You'll add a year or two to your career going forward," he added.

