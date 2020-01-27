In numbers: England claim historic first in Tests since World War I, South Africa fall to new low at home

Image Source : AP England's bowler Stuart Broad, center, celebrates with teammates Ollie Pope, left, after dismissing South Africa's batsman Dwaine Pretorius on day four of the fourth cricket test match between South Africa and England at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg

Even when South Africa were 181 for two with skipper Faf du Plessis on 35 and Rassie van der Dussen on 98, there seemed a glimmer of hope amongst the home fans at the Wanderers on Sunday. The target of 466 was still a daunting one though. But all were blown away in just seven deliveries. South Africa lost the two batters in successive overs and around two hours after the final break on day 4, South African resistance was cut short. England won the fourth and final Test of the series by 191 runs to not just clinch a 3-1 series, but also script their best-ever result in the land since World War 1; while South Africa plunged to their new low at home.

1913/14 tour was the last time England three or more Test matches in South Africa. England had beaten South Africa by 4-0 in a five-matches Test series. Overall, England have achieved this feat thrice in their cricket history - a 3-0 whitewash in 1895/96 tour being their first instance. This also the first instance of South Africa losing three straight Test matches in a series at home since their whitewash against Australia in 2005/06 series.

1999 was the last time England lost a series in South Africa. Since then, the Europeans toured the land five times, winning thrice while two ended in a draw.

2 The visitors have recorded two consecutive Test series victories in South Africa for the first time since managing it in the 1938/39 and 1948/49 tours.

1949/50 was the last time South Africa lost back-to-back Test series at home. They had lost to Sri Lanka 2-0 in early 2019 and now against England. They had previously recorded this low in 1948 series against England and 1949/50 series against Australia. This is also the first time since 2005 that the nation had slot three straight Test series in a row - vs Sri Lanka (2-0), vs India ( 3-0) and vs England (3-1). Also, the five loses at home recorded by South Africa over their last two series is a first for the nation since their defeat against England and Australian in 1949 and 1950. Prior to the two last Test series, they won seven consecutive series at home - their joint longest run at home.

9 for 100, claimed by Mark Wood, is the best figure by an England seamer since Ryan Sidebottom's 10-139 in New Zealand in 2008. He also scored an unbeaten 35 and 12 with the bat.

"We did play well in that first Test. Right through the series, England were a little bit better than us in every compartment - consistent with the ball, and putting big runs on the board with the bat," said skipper Faf. "I'm also very sad that this game wasn't the fairy-tale ending that he deserves. We'd like to sit in the dressing room and cherish this moment, and celebrate his career for South Africa. 10+ years away from family, that's a lot of time away and a lot of dedication for South African cricket."