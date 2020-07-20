ENG vs WI | Ben Stokes becomes first England player to achieve unique double in same Test, joins three Indians

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ben Stokes

England all-round Ben Stokes on Monday joined three Indian cricketers after having achieved a unique Test double of 250 runs and two or more wickets in the same match. Stokes achieved the feat during the second game against West Indies at the Old Trafford Cricket ground in Manchester.

With the dismissal of Jermaine Blackwood at the stroke of tea on the final afternoon of the second Test of the three-match series, Stokes joined the unique list that comprises of only Asian cricketers. The seven others on the list include - Vijay Hazare (261 runs and two wickets vs Australia, 1948), F Worrel (261 runs and three wickets vs England, 1950), Vinoo Mankad (256 runs and 5 wickets vs England, 1952), Javed Miandad (291 runs and two wickets vs New Zealand, 1976), Sanath Jayasuriya (340 runs and three wickets vs India, 1997), Virender Sehwag (319 runs and two wickets vs South Africa, 2002), Tillakaratne Dilshan (305 runs and four wickets vs Bangladesh, 2009).

Stokes, in the second Test, has amassed 254 runs and two wickets. He scored 176 and and unbeaten 78 with the bat and took wickets of Kraigg Brathwaite and Blackwood in the respective innings.

Blackwood (55) gloved an attempted shot around the corner and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler scrambled to take a diving catch, ending a 100-run partnership with Shamarh Brooks that was giving the West Indies hope of salvaging a draw.

England have a minimum of 41.2 overs to take the final five wickets for a victory that would tie the series at 1-1 ahead of the third and final test starting on Friday, also in Manchester.

If the West Indies hold on for a draw, it will retain the Wisden Trophy having beaten England in a home series last year.

(with inputs from AP)

