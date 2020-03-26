Coronavirus pandemic: Jos Buttler names R Ashwin as last person he would want to self-isolate with

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Jos Buttler and R Ashwin

England's wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler revealed the name of the last person he would like to self-isolate as the world battles against the novel coronavirus. Buttler took the name of veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin while citing the Mankad incident that had taken place exactly a year ago in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League.

“Ravi Ashwin, probably. It’s actually a year ago since I got ‘mankaded’ because I keep getting tweeted about it, saying ‘stay safe, don’t go outside’ with those pictures of me,” Buttler said in a Skysports podcast.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Ashwin had shared the picture of that Mankad dismissal from 2019 IPL to urge the citizens of Indian to stay at home as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a 21-day coronavirus lockdown.

“Somebody sent me this and told me it’s exactly been one year since this run out happened. As the nation goes into a lockdown, this is a good reminder to my citizens. Don’t wander out. Stay inside, stay safe,” he said in a tweet.

Hahaha, somebody sent me this and told me it's exactly been 1 year since this run out happened.



As the nation goes into a lockdown, this is a good reminder to my citizens.



Don't wander out. Stay inside, stay safe! #21DayLockdown pic.twitter.com/bSN1454kFt — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 25, 2020

Buttler was the first victim of the debated dismissal in IPL history. The dismissal changed the momentum of the game and Rajasthan Royals lost by 14 runs.

As of latest reports, coronavirus has affected 694 Indians and claimed the lives of 16.