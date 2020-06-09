Confident of hosting WT20 this year, committed to implementing all safety measures: Australian Sports Minister

Image Source : GETTY ICC T20 World Cup

The fate of the World T20, scheduled to be held in Australia between October and November this year, will be decided on June 10 during the ICC board meeting. But Australian Sports Minister Richard Colbeck is confident of hosting the tournament and reckons that it will be a thrilling showdown Down Under.

Colbeck, in an interview with Sportstar, said that the Australian government is taking a strong approach towards the pandemic and with the curve showing a downward trend, the nation becomes a perfect spot to host the tournament.

"The Australian government is taking a strong and decisive approach in responding to COVID-19 based on the latest and best medical advice. It has led the way in flattening the curve of the pandemic and subsequently remains a fitting host for an international sporting spectacle. Australian states and territories are responsible for implementing arrangements regarding the resumption of sport in each jurisdictions. This may result in restrictions on spectator numbers – but in what capacity is not yet clear," he said.

He also added that the government is committed to taking all safety measures not just for the players but also for the spectators. In fact, Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts recently said that they are looking to provide biosecurity measures in a bid to resume cricket in the nation.

"We are confident the T20 World Cup will be a thrilling showdown watched by a global audience – but we remain committed to the implementation and support of measures to keep players and spectators safe.

Cricket Australia and the ICC T20 World Cup Local Organising Committee are consulting with the relevant Australian government agencies in the development of their biosecurity plan to support the resumption of professional cricket in Australia. This includes arrangements for the arrival of international teams, accommodation, training environments and venue logistics," said Colbeck.

Speculation is that if World T20 gets postponed, it will be held in 2021 and the next year's edition, scheduled to be held in India, will be held in 2022. Moreover, the postponement will be a boost for BCCI who are eyeing the October-November window to stage the 13th season of the IPL.

