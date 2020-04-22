Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cheteshwar Pujara plays me best during net sessions: Mohammed Shami

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami has revealed that Cheteshwar Pujara plays him best during the net sessions of the Indian team.

With the COVID-19 lockdown keeping everyone indoors, sportspersons are opting for social media platforms to interact with their friends, teammates as well as fans. Recently in an Instagram Live session with former Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary, Shami said that Pujara hates getting out in net sessions

"Cheteshwar Pujara plays me the best during net sessions, he is a very dedicated player, and he hates getting dismissed during net sessions, whenever he is batting, the bowler gets the idea about how much you are drifting away from the off stump," he revealed.

In an interview with IANS, Shami has credited his run to Indian captain Virat Kohli, saying that his backing is key to his success. He also said that Virat gave the bowlers the 'freedom' to express themselves, which helped them raise their game.

"Do I need to say this? I think the results bear testimony to the fact that Virat backs us to the core. He has always given us that freedom to do what we feel confident about. Also, it is very important at the international level to have a captain who knows your strengths and weaknesses and also backs you. This, in turn, helps you raise your game," said Shami.

