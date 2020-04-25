Can someone go better than God: Brett Lee feels Virat Kohli can break Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 centuries record

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Brett Lee feels Virat Kohli can break Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 centuries record

Arguably one of the fastest bowlers to ever play the game - Brett Lee feels that Virat Kohli might surpass Sachin Tendulkar's extraordinary feats in international cricket.

Master Blaster, who turned 47 on Friday, has scored 100 international centuries in his illustrious career, 49 in ODI format while 51 in Test cricket. When he achieved the feat, it was considered as the invincible one, but now Indian skipper Kohli is a strong contender to surpass that.

Kohli has slammed 44 ODI centuries and he is just 5 short to equal Tendulkar's tally in the 50-over format. While, in Test cricket, Kohi has scored 27 Test tons, which make him 29 hundred behind in Tendulkar's 100-century tally.

Lee, who was one of the nemeses of Tendulkar during his playing days belives that Kohli can pull off the miracle to surpass his idol's record.

“We are talking about phenomenal numbers here, so you mentioned seven to eight years of cricket and at the rate he (Virat Kohli ) is going, yes, he can definitely knock it off,” Lee said on Star Sports.

Lee listed down the three most important things, which Kohli has to keep in mind to achieve the feat.

“It comes down to three things, there is one thing I would like to eliminate - so, you talk about talent as a batsman, he’s definitely got that talent, eliminate that first and foremost. Then fitness - Virat Kohli has got that fitness, so for me, it is all about fitness at the age of 30 and also that mental strength, the mental capacity to get through those hard times, being away from home, from his wife, or when they will have children,” he said.

Lee said Kohli has the talent and potential if he remains fit enough then he can go past Sachin.

“He will do it easily with his talent, it comes down to his mental strength and if he stays fit enough and I believe he has got all those three components to go past Sachin,” the former fast bowler added.

Lee always had a huge word of respect for Tendulkar as he feels that it will still not be easy to break his records.

“But, how can you say someone can go past Sachin Tendulkar- this is God here, can someone go better than God, we will wait and see,” he said.

