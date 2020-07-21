Image Source : BCCI BCCI vs Bihar Cricket Association: SC to hear matter on Wednesday

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) versus Bihar Cricket Association matter is set to be heard in the Supreme Court on Wednesday by the bench of Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde and Justice L. Nageswara Rao.

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI functionary said that a few applications have been pending in front of the Supreme Court and they would be heard. "The matter has been listed for Wednesday and there are some applications which are pending," the functionary said.

The newly registered constitution of the BCCI deems it necessary for the Indian cricket board to approach the Apex Court for any amendment.

A functionary said that the SC is seized of matters of great national importance at all times and it is understandable that a sport cannot be a priority. In situations where an amendment is required to be carried out on account of exigencies or challenges, it becomes difficult for the organisation and the game may lose out.

It becomes necessary to have a simplification of the process to be followed for amendments since that allows the constitution to be a dynamic document which is the case for all top sporting bodies in the world.

