Asia Cup 2020 officially postponed, ACC hopeful of hosting it in June 2021

The Asian Cricket Council on Thursday announced that the 2020 Asia Cup has been postponed. ACC stated that it will try to secure the window of June 2021 to schedule the tournament.

In the press release, ACC stated that the travel restrictions, country-specific quarantine requirements, fundamental health risks and social distancing mandates have posed as substantial challenges to the holding of the Asia Cup.

"The Executive Board of the ACC has met on multiple occasions to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Asia Cup tournament scheduled in September 2020.

From the onset the Board was keen on organising the tournament as per the original schedule. However, travel restrictions, country-specific quarantine requirements, fundamental health risks and social distancing mandates have posed as substantial challenges to the holding of the Asia Cup. Above all, the risks related to health and safety of participating players, support staff, commercial partners, fans and the cricketing community were deemed to be significant," ACC quoted in the release.

The ACC is hopeful to schedule the Asia Cup in 2021 are looking for the June window to host the tournament.

"Accordingly, the Board, after careful consideration of all the above factors, has determined that the Asia Cup 2020 be postponed. Conducting the event in a responsible manner remains the priority of the ACC and the Board is hopeful that the tournament will be held in 2021. The ACC is currently working towards securing June 2021 as a suitable window for the same," quoted ACC.

ACC also cleared the air on the hosting nation of the next Asia Cup as it said the Pakistan Cricket Board has exchanged hosting rights with Sri Lanka Cricket Board.

"It may also be noted that the hosts for the Asia Cup 2020, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has exchanged hosting rights for the tournament with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). Through this arrangement, the SLC will now host the rescheduled Asia Cup expected in June 2021 while the PCB will host the Asia Cup 2022," the ACC press release stated.

