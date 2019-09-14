Ashes | Steve Smith surpasses Don Bradman, equals 71-year-old record at The Oval

Image Source : AP Steve Smith surpasses Don Bradman, equals 71-year-old record at The Oval

Steve Smith's record-breaking run continued on Friday despite Australia failing to go past England's first innings total in the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval.

Smith, who scored 80 in Australia's first innings total of 225, became only the second batsman in the history of Test cricket, to register six-successive 80-plus scores and in the process, he matched the record of Sir Everton Weeks.

The former Australia captain also broke the record of most successive half-centuries against a single opponent as this was his 10th successive 50-plus score against England in the Ashes.

Smith also managed to outscore Don Bradman. He now has 1251 runs from his last ten Ashes innings, which is more than Bradman's best total from ten successive innings of 1236 from 1937-46.

Following his return from the one-year ban, Smith's last six scores in Test cricket have been 144, 142, 92, 211, 82 and 80 -- a total of 751 from six innings, which is almost double of any other batsman from any of the side.

The 30-year-old can even surpass Bradman in another stat if he manages to score a double century in the second innings of the final Test. Smith needs 224 runs to go past Bradman's record of 974 runs in a series, which he amassed during the 1930 Ashes series against England.

Smith's heroics, however, were not enough for the visitors to take the lead in London.

England pacer Jofra Archer took 6-62 as Australia was dismissed for 225 on Day 2 of the fifth Ashes test, with star batter Steve Smith out for 80 in his lowest score of the series.

England had a first-innings lead of 69 — after scoring 294 when it was put into bat in a gamble by Australia captain Tim Paine — and reached stumps Friday on 9-0 in its second innings to lead by 78 runs overall.

(With inputs from AP)