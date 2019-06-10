2019 World Cup: A top win after losing series to Australia at home, says an ecstatic Virat Kohli

Image Source : AP India beat Australia by 36 runs in Match 14 of the World Cup

India convincingly ended Australia's 10-match winning streak and underlined its World Cup title ambitions in a 36-run victory at the Oval, courtesy of a disciplined all-round performance by the Men in Blue on Sunday. (Match Highlights)

An ecstatic Indian captain was all praise for his boys and felt that the win was a form of redemption after India lost a five-match series (2-3) to Australia at home earlier on this year. Virat Kohli lauded the openers and Hardik Pandya's cameo where the all-rounder smashed a blistering 48 off 27 deliveries. (Match Scorecard)

" A top, top win for us especially after losing that series in India. We had a point to prove against this side. We came here with intent right from ball one. The opening partnership was outstanding. I got a few runs, Hardik the way he played and MS... It was a brilliant start with the ball on a wicket that was quite flat. That always pleases you as a captain. You have to bowl well. You can't take things for granted just because you have 350+ on the board. That 30 runs gives you the luxury. One of the top three getting hundred. We decided to send Hardik to cash in, he could just hit from ball one," said Kohli during the post-match presentation ceremony.

India won the toss, chose to bat, and paced its innings superbly, starting slowly and finishing in a rush to make 352/5. Shikhar Dhawan hit his third World Cup century, 117, and combined in an opening stand of 127 with Rohit Sharma. Kohli added 82.

After conceding its most runs ever at a World Cup, Australia's chase was slow and never got out of third gear. Half-centuries by Steve Smith (69), David Warner (56) and Alex Carey (55 not out) couldn't disguise an underwhelming game plan. They were all out for 316 on the last ball.

On being asked on when will Mohammed Shami come into the playing XI, Kohli felt that the pacer will come in, given overcast conditions. The skipper lauded underfire seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's efforts and called him a 'champion bowler'.

"For us if Shami plays, it has to be overcast conditions and the pitch has to offer a lot. You can't take Bhuvi's performances in the one-day format for granted. He's a champion bowler and picks up wickets with the new ball and with the old ball. It was a game changer (the wickets of Smith and Stoinis in the same over)."

"These guys are so experienced and professional, you hardly need to say anything to them. They know what to do. Their plans are being executed which is a very good thing for the team," the skipper concluded.

Once Smith was gone, the game was as good as over for Australia even though Alex Carey helped himself to a half-century (55 no off 35 balls). Having beaten South Africa and Australia in the first two games, India will now be considered as the team to beat in this tournament.

India will next face New Zealand on June 13 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

(With AP Inputs)