Image Source : GETTY IMAGES 2019 World Cup: 'King' Kohli overtakes Rahul Dravid in list of top ODI run scorers

Milestone man Virat Kohli has crossed yet another landmark as the Team India skipper has surpassed legendary India cricketer Rahul Dravid to grab the ninth spot in the top 10 ODI run-scorers list. The explosive batsman reached the landmark during India's clash against Australia in Match 14 of the ongoing 2019 World Cup in London. (Live IND vs AUS)

While 'The Wall' has scored 10,889 ODI runs in his illustrious career, while Kohli has so far scored 10,941 runs. (Till clash against Australia, June 9, 2019). While Dravid took 344 innings to reach the landmark, Kohli crossed Dravid's milestone in 244 matches. Kohli went on to score an 82 runs in the match.

He is 422 runs away from equalling former India captain Sourav Ganguly's 11363.

In the same clash against Australia, Team India vice-captain Rohit Sharma became the fastest to score 2000 ODI runs against the Aussies, surpassing legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Sir Vivi Richards and Desmond Haynes. The HIT-MAN joined an elite list as he became the fourth player to aggregate 2000 runs in ODIs against Australia.

Tendulkar took 51 innings to reach the milestone while Haynes and Richards took 59 and 45 innings, respectively, Rohit crossed the mark in a staggering 37 matches.

Speaking of India's top order, opener Shikhar Dhawan slammed his 17th ODI century against the Aaron Finch led side on Sunday at the Oval, London.

Dhawan had a poor start to the tournament against South Africa, but made an impressive return to form in India’s second game.

The Indian opener became the only third Indian player to hit three centuries in World Cup tournaments - the first two being Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

India posted a mammoth total 352 in 50 overs after opting to bat at The Oval, London. Dhawan's ton, Rohit's 57, Kohli's 82*, Pandya's blistering 48 and an MS Dhoni cameo saw India berserk in the latter end.