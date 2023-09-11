Rajasthan: Man burned to death inside car after cylinder burst in Sriganganagar

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE The victim has been identified as Sanket Bansal, resident of New Chawla Colony of the district.

A 24-year-old man was burned alive on Monday after a cylinder kept in his car exploded in Sriganganagar district, police said.

The victim has been identified as Sanket Bansal, resident of New Chawla Colony of the district, they said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Bansal was talking on his phone while driving and suddenly a gas cylinder kept there caught fire and exploded, DSP Prashant Kaushik said.

He said that the reason for the explosion is not yet to be ascertained.

Police handed over the body to Bansal's kin after post mortem. The matter has been registered under CrPc section 176 and is being investigation.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Heavy rains lash parts of Rajasthan, IMD forecasts more downpour for next two to three days

ALSO READ | Rajasthan: Bhilwara woman faked 'gangrape' story due to fear of husband, say police