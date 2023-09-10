Rajasthan: Woman gang-raped in Bhilwara; accused held

Follow us on Image Source : IMAGE BY BEDNEYIMAGES ON FREEPIK Representative Image

A woman was allegedly raped by two men in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district, the police said on Sunday (September 10).

The accused persons beat the woman after raping her and also took away her clothes leaving her uncovered.

A local informed the police about a naked woman seeking help, after which the police reached the spot and took her to the police station.

According to SHO, Gangapur, Narendra Jain, one of the two accused persons called the married woman to a specific location in the district from where they took her to an abandoned house on the Amli road and raped her.

The police have arrested the accused persons and are questioning them.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Crime incidents against women

Incidents of crime against women have witnessed a rise in Rajasthan in the recent past. Recently, a 21-year-old tribal woman was allegedly stripped naked and paraded by her husband and in-laws in the Pratapgarh district.

The incident, similar to the one that took place in Manipur in May this year, sparked outrage across the country, while also raising questions over women's safety in the state, an issue which the BJP has raked up and slammed the Ashok Gehlot government over.

(With PTI inputs)

