Uma Bharti cautions BJP against taking support from Gopal Kanda in Haryana

Umar Bharti cautions BJP against taking support from Gopal Kanda in Haryana

BJP National Vice President Uma Bharti has cautioned the party over joining hands with independent candidate Gopal Kanda in Haryana. In a series of tweets from her official handle, Uma Bharti said the BJP should refrain from compromising on its moral values by taking support from Gopal Kanda.

"It has come to my attention that we could get support from an independent candidate named Gopal Kanda. If he is the same man because of whom a girl and her mother had committed suicide, the case is still in court and this man is out on bail," Uma said in her tweet.

She added, "Wether Gopal Kanda is innocent or guilty will be decided by the courts, his winning the election does not free him of crimes that he might have committed."

4. मुझे जानकारी मिली है कि गोपाल कांडा नाम के एक निर्दलीय विधायक का समर्थन भी हमें मिल सकता है। इसी पर मुझे कुछ कहना है। — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) October 25, 2019

Requesting the BJP leadership to not compromise on its morals, Uma Bharti said, "I request BJP party leadership to not forget our moral values. We have a force like Narendra Modi in our corner who has created a sense of nationalism by sevenfold means of energy."

6. गोपाल कांडा बेक़सूर है या अपराधी, यह तो क़ानून साक्ष्यों के आधार पर तय करेगा, किंतु उसका चुनाव जीतना उसे अपराधों से बरी नहीं करता। चुनाव जीतने के बहुत सारे फैक्टर होते हैं। — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) October 25, 2019

BJP fell short of clear majority in Haryana by 5 seats. With a count of 40 seats, BJP needs external support of at least 6 seats. Seven independent MLAs have won in Haryana, Gopal Kanda is one among those.

The BJP on Friday received unconditional support from all 7 MLAs making them odds on to form a government in Haryana.