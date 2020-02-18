Image Source : PYI (FILE) Not angry even at Shivraj, why would I be at Scindia? says MP CM Kamal Nath

With everyone making speculations about the alleged Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kamal Nath feud, the Madhya Pradesh CM on Tuesday sought to quell rumours. He said that he was not at all angry at Jyotiraditya Scindia, adding that he doesn't even harbour ill-feeling even against Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kamal Nath's predecessor and political opponent. Kamal Nath was speaking at an event in Bhopal.

"I don't have ill feelings for anyone. When I am not angry at Shivraj Singh Chouhan, how can I be angry at him (Scindia)?" he said when asked a question during the program.

Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kamal Nath, though party colleagues command their own circles of influence in Madhya Pradesh. In the aftermath of 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections, Jyotiraditya Scindia's name was among the probables for chief ministerial post. However, the office was subsequently assumed by Kamal Nath.

On Friday (February 14), Jyotiradiya Scindia told media that he was willing to launch an agitation "on streets" of Madhya Pradesh if Kamal Nath government does not fulfil promises it made in its election manifesto in 2018. This was widely seen as resentment against Kamal Nath.