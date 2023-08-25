'President Biden said India is most important country to him': US Ambassador

Follow us on Image Source : AP PM Modi with US President Joe Biden

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti has said that President Joe Biden told him India is the “most important” country in the world to him.

"He (President Biden) told me, when he asked me to come here to serve, he said, this is the most important country in the world to me, I think something that no American president has ever uttered in the history of our two countries...Indian Americans constitute six per cent of taxpayers in the US..." Garcetti said.

He said that India and the US are a “powerful force” to move this world forward.

“From technology to trade, from the environment to women's empowerment, from small businesses to space, we used to say the sky is the limit, but now that we're working together in space, not even the sky is the limit. From the seabed to the heavens, the US and India are a force for good and a powerful force to move this world forward,” the Ambassador said.

Garcetti said he wanted to come to India for his junior year to live in Bodhgaya and do a Buddhist studies program.

"But politics got in the way. I got elected to the student council, and I said I promised I'd serve. So my India dream kind of died, or so I thought. But the universe has a curious way of connecting people and dreams, and now suddenly, I'm living that dream here," he added.

Earlier on Friday, the Ambassafor said that he is excited to elevate the India-US relations during his tenure.

“Celebrating 100 incredible days as the US Ambassador to India! During my #First100Days, I have explored 12 Indian states & UTs, savoured 200+ delicious Indian dishes, and connected with amazing people. Thank you for the deep friendship and the warm welcome. I am excited to elevate #USIndia relations during my tenure!” he said on X, formerly Twitter.

Joe Biden will visit India for the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 7 to 10.

(With PTI inputs)

