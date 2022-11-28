Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweets picture of 'beside table,' revolver, diet cokes seen

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ELONMUSK It was in June this year that Musk expressed his love towards diet cokes on the micro-blogging platform.

United States: Twitter CEO Elon Musk took to his micro-blogging platform to post a picture of the table beside him. In the picture, four diet cokes (caffeine-free Coke) and a traditional gun and a revolver can be seen kept at his bedside table. Musk posted the picture with the caption: "My bedside table."

"There is no excuse for my lack of coasters," he added. Several users shared their thoughts on Musk's post. While one commented, "You support gun culture? I thought you are an advocate of humanity and peace," the other said, "Pretty sure there are people on the left who like either diet coke or guns."

It was in June this year that Musk expressed his love towards diet cokes on the micro-blogging platform. Musk had tweeted back then, "Diet Coke is amazing, especially the soda fountain version at movie theatres with salt & butter popcorn... I don't even care if it lowers my life expectancy."

To this, a user reacted: "Cool. I encourage you to do anything that shortens your life expectancy."

The media had previously reported that Musk was consuming eight cans of diet coke and a few large coffees in a day, when he was working 100 hours per week during the launch of his companies.

