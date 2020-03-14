Image Source : GETTY Coronavirus mayhem in Europe: Spain records 1,500 new cases in 24 hours; Italy's death toll crosses 1,200

Life in Spain has been disrupted by the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country. Over the last 24 hours, Spain has recorded 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 5,700 cases. Spain is the second-worst affected country in Europe after Italy. World Health Organisation has already designated Europe as the new epicenter of the disease. As per the WHO records, Europe in the last few days has recorded more coronavirus cases than China.

In Europe, Italy is the worst affected country with over 17,000 cases. While the government in Italy has put massive travel restrictions, there have been over 1,200 cases reported from the country.

Spain has seen 136 people succumb to the illness that has taken over 5,000 lives worldwide.

All professional football fixtures have been suspended in Europe.