16 die of heat-related illnesses as scorching weather grips South Korea

At least 16 people have died from heat-related illnesses since May as extreme weather has gripped South Korea, with temperatures rising above 38 degrees Celsius in many parts of the country, CNN reported. According to the disease control and prevention agency, this death count far exceeds that of last year, when six people died from the extreme heat.

As of Tuesday, 1,284 people have reported suffering from heat-related illnesses. The situation has prompted South Korean authorities to raise the heat wave warning to the "serious" level for the first time since 2019, the highest level, said the interior and safety ministry on Wednesday.

The rise of temperature above 35 degrees Celsius in South Korea is notably considered as part of heat waves. The temperatures rose as high as 38.4 in Gyeonggi Province’s Yeoju city and 38.2 in Anseong city.

Local authorities have started regular check-ups on vulnerable populations and setting up cooling facilities like shade tents to help citizens cope with the heat wave.

It is worth mentioning that many parts of the Asian continent, including China and Japan, have been on the receiving ends of extreme weather, including scorching heatwaves and torrential rains, that have led to landslides and floods.

According to The Guardian, a 13-year-old girl in Japan died of heatstroke while she was on her way back from a school club. She was reportedly cycling home before collapsing and died in a hospital.

After the incident, the school suspended the club gatherings an hour early due to concerns about the heat.

