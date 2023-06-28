Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Kramatorsk kills 3, teenager; Zelenskyy presses for war crime tribunal

Follow us on Image Source : AP Visuals from Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia

Ukrainian officials reported that a couple of Russian missiles striking the city of Kramatorsk and a nearby village on Tuesday have claimed the lives of four people, including a 17-year-old girl. As many as 42 people were injured in the aftermath of the missile strikes, including an eight-month-old baby, CNN reported citing the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office.

"At the epicenter of the explosion were also apartment buildings, commercial premises, cars, a post office and other buildings, in which windows, glass and doors were blown out," he said.

Dozens of people were being pulled out of the rubble, reported an eyewitness at the incident. According to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of Donetsk region military administration, the missiles struck at 7:30pm (local time) on Tuesday.

Another missile hit the nearby village of Bilenke, as per Andriy Yermak, adviser to the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Following the strike in Kramatorsk, Zelenskyy said it was a "manifestation of terror" and said that a tribunal should be set up for alleged crimes in the ensuing Russian-Ukraine war. He also thanked US President Joe Biden for granting a new USD 500 million security assistance package to Ukraine.

This comes shortly after Russia deals with a short-lived insurrection by the chief of the mercenary force Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, on Friday. Prigozhin had called for an armed rebellion to oust the military leadership before striking a deal with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Notably, the Wagner group had played a crucial role in the Russia-Ukraine war, capturing the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

