BREAKING | 2 killed in explosions on bridge connecting Crimea with Russia, 'emergency' declared

Russia-Ukraine war: At least two people were killed after explosions occurred on the bridge connecting the Crimea Peninsula to Russia, following what Russian officials described as an 'emergency' on the bridge.

As the operation commenced on the Kerch bridge, traffic has been halted as reports of the explosions broke out, according to AP. Two deaths were confirmed by the health ministry in Russia’s Krasnodar area, while the daughter of the deceased was reportedly injured.

The extent of the damage on the 19 km-long bridge connecting Crimea with Russia is yet to be known. The bridge was opened up in 2018.

