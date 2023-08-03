Russia fines Wikipedia, Apple for spreading 'false information' about Ukraine conflict

Follow us on Image Source : AP Emergency workers carry debris from building destroyed in Russian air raid in Borodyanka

Apple and a host of Wikipedia were imposed fines on by a Russian court for allegedly failing to remove material deemed to be “false information” about Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

The Wikimedia Foundation was fined 3 million rubles (USD 33,000) for retaining material on Russian-language Wikipedia pages, which allegedly violated a law against discrediting Russia's military and spreading false information about the Ukraine conflict, the Interfax news agency reported.

A justice of the peace in a magistrate's court found Apple guilty of failing to delete podcasts and apps with such information, and fined 400,000 rubles (UAD 4,400).

Russia has enacted an array of measures to punish criticism or questioning of the military actions, since sending troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

Severe punishments have been given to some critics.

Opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza was sentenced this year to 25 years in prison for treason stemming from speeches he made against Russia's actions in Ukraine.

(With AP inputs)

ALSO READ | Ukraine war: Russian drone strikes on Odesa port to disrupt grain export

ALSO READ | Russia blames Ukraine as Moscow skyscraper hit by drone attack for second time in 48 hours

Latest World News