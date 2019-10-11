Image Source : FILE Pakistan to observe 'Kashmir Day' on Friday

'Kashmir Day' will be celebrated across Pakistan on Friday to show solidarity with the Kashmiris.

According to the Ministry of Information, a human chain will be formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan here from the Convention Centre to D-Chowk at 3.30 p.m., The News International reported.

Khan will address the participants at D-Chowk and would take part in the human chain, according to Firdous Ashiq Awan, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has also announced to organise a protest rally to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee has asked the party workers to participate in the rally.

ALSO READ | Balloon with imprint of Pakistan flag found in Ganganagar

ALSO READ | BSF spots Pakistani drone over Punjab village, third sighting this week